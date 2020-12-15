Om Puri shot despite typhoid, recalls wife Nandita about his upcoming last film

MUMBAI: Late actor Om Puri's last film, Omprakash Zindabad, is set to release on December 18 in theatres, and his wife Nandita is glad.



The title of the film was changed from "Rambhajjan Zindabad" to "Omprakash Zindabad" as a tribute to the late actor.



"It feels good to see his last film release in theatres. This film was shot in Lucknow five years ago and I am glad that it's getting a theatrical release now and I wish the makers the best," said Nandita.



"I'm so glad that the makers are dedicating it to Omji. I remember him filming in Lucknow and despite having typhoid, finishing the shoot on time," she added.



The film is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. The film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain.