OMG! Actress Shruti Marathe opens up on the casting couch experience; Says 'Once a producer said he'll give the remuneration i expected if ...'

MUMBAI: The well-known actress Shruti Marathe, who made her name in Marathi cinema, recently talked about how she discovered a producer's wrongdoing while sitting on the casting couch. In an interview with the YouTube channel Aarpaar, the actress revealed that she had a meeting with a producer to discuss the payment for her movie, and that she was requested to make a compromise.

Shruti says, “I met a producer to talk about a film. While everything was already discussed, the remuneration was yet to be decided. He asked, What is your remuneration for the film and I told him what my fee would be.” The actress continued, “While were both discussing, the person told me on my face that if you are willing to do certain things with me, I will certainly give you the remuneration you expect….I was speechless for two to three minutes.”

Shruti added, “I did not know what to say next. I broke out because this had never happened before. I had no idea about how to handle the situation. After thinking about the same, I realised that the man needs to be answered.”

In an appropriate response, Shruti questioned the man about if his wife would have an affair with the movie's main character in order to get him to sign on for the role. Shruti became well-known to the general public after starring in Radha Hi Bawari.

Additionally, she debuted in the production with the Nava Gadi Nava Rajya serial. The actress Shruti earlier brought attention to the problem of the casting couch that exists in the industry in a post that was posted on the official Humans of Bombay Instagram page. The post said, “Once I met a producer who had offered me a lead role. At first, he was professional, but soon he began using the words, ‘compromise’ and ‘one night’. I couldn’t let this slip, so I asked him, ‘If you want me to sleep with you, who are you making the hero sleep with?’ He was stunned.”

She added, “I immediately informed others of his behaviour and they asked him to leave the project. All it took was one minute of being fearless- that day.” Shruti Marathe made her Bollywood debut in Born to Run, starring Budhia Singh. She has acted in numerous television shows and films in the past few years.

Credit- News 18