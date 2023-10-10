OMG! Aftab Shivdasani get duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs in KYC cyber fraud

MUMBAI : Aftab Shivdasani is one of the most well-known Bollywood actors. He is well known for his films like Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. The actor is now in the news for a shocking reason where he has become the victim to a cyber fraud.

Aftab Shivdasani received a text message where he was asked to update his KYC details, failing which his bank account would be suspended. After clicking on the link he got duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs.

The actor registered a case with the Bandra police station who said, “The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that Rs 1,49,999 were debited from his account.”

The officer added, A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered and further investigation was underway.”

