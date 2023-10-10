OMG! Aftab Shivdasani get duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs in KYC cyber fraud

Aftab Shivdasani received a text message where he was asked to update his KYC details, failing which his bank account would be suspended. After clicking on the link he got duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 19:20
movie_image: 
Aftab Shivdasani

MUMBAI : Aftab Shivdasani is one of the most well-known Bollywood actors. He is well known for his films like Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. The actor is now in the news for a shocking reason where he has become the victim to a cyber fraud.

Also Read-Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post COVID recovery

Aftab Shivdasani received a text message where he was asked to update his KYC details, failing which his bank account would be suspended. After clicking on the link he got duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs.

The actor registered a case with the Bandra police station who said, “The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that Rs 1,49,999 were debited from his account.”

Also Read-Aftab Shivdasani recalls making Bollywood debut 21 years ago

The officer added, A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered and further investigation was underway.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Devdiscourse 

Aftab Shivdasani KYC Fraud Masti Grand Masti Great Grand Masti Kasoor Hungama Mr. India Bandra police station Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Aftab Shivdasani get duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs in KYC cyber fraud
MUMBAI : Aftab Shivdasani is one of the most well-known Bollywood actors. He is well known for his films like Masti,...
Rekha’s Net worth: Whoa! From a 100 crores Bungalow to a 6 Crore Rolls Royce, check out the actress’ lavish lifestyle
MUMBAI: Rekha is without a doubt one of the best actors and actresses to have ever worked in the Indian cinema business...
Uff! Newly married Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai 2 weeks post her lavish wedding, sports choora and sindoor
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Shocking! Naagin actress Madhura Naik’s sister and brother-in-law brutally murdered in Israel attack, actress shares disturbing details
MUMBAI: The news of the deadly Israel-Palestine war has been all over the news and disturbing accounts have been shared...
Shocking! "Two days back I woke in my hotel with Bomb sounds around me" Nushrratt Bharuccha on her Israel stuck
MUMBAI : Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently making our head turns with her Israel visit, as we know the ongoing...
Happy birthday Rekha Ji! Let us have a look at the range expensive Kanjeevaram sarees of the actress
MUMBAI: Actress Rekha is indeed one of the versatile and legendary actresses we have in Indian cinema, over the time...
Recent Stories
Aftab Shivdasani
OMG! Aftab Shivdasani get duped of Rs 1.50 Lakhs in KYC cyber fraud
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rekha
Rekha’s Net worth: Whoa! From a 100 crores Bungalow to a 6 Crore Rolls Royce, check out the actress’ lavish lifestyle
Parineeti
Uff! Newly married Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai 2 weeks post her lavish wedding, sports choora and sindoor
Nushrratt
Shocking! "Two days back I woke in my hotel with Bomb sounds around me" Nushrratt Bharuccha on her Israel stuck
Rekha
Happy birthday Rekha Ji! Let us have a look at the range expensive Kanjeevaram sarees of the actress
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Zareen Khan
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled