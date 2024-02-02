OMG! After Radhika Apte gets locked on aerobridge, Adarsh Gourav deboarded from a flight after 7.5 hours delay

MUMBAI : Since the last few days we are hearing of many stories posted by celebs where they experienced inconveniences by their respective flights and airline industry. Several celebs like Radhika Apte and Richa Chaddha have narrated their terrible experiences with the airline industry.

The latest celeb to join that list is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Adarsh Gourav. He took to his Instagram account to narrate his story. He wrote, “After a 7.5 hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter.”

Radhika Apte went through a harrowing experience recently at the airport as well. The actress who was supposed to fly out of the city was stuck in the aerobridge with many passengers. The actress said that the staff did not give any information or intimation on why they were locked inside the aerobridge for over an hour.

Radhika’s post read, “Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT!” She further said, “The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.”

