OMG! After Radhika Apte gets locked on aerobridge, Adarsh Gourav deboarded from a flight after 7.5 hours delay

Several celebs like Radhika Apte and Richa Chaddha have narrated their terrible experiences with the airline industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 16:13
movie_image: 
Adarsh Gourav

MUMBAI : Since the last few days we are hearing of many stories posted by celebs where they experienced inconveniences by their respective flights and airline industry. Several celebs like Radhika Apte and Richa Chaddha have narrated their terrible experiences with the airline industry.

Also Read-Must read! Radhika Apte to lead Tisca Chopra's first feature directorial instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan

The latest celeb to join that list is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Adarsh Gourav. He took to his Instagram account to narrate his story. He wrote, “After a 7.5 hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter.”

Radhika Apte went through a harrowing experience recently at the airport as well. The actress who was supposed to fly out of the city was stuck in the aerobridge with many passengers. The actress said that the staff did not give any information or intimation on why they were locked inside the aerobridge for over an hour.

Radhika’s post read, “Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT!” She further said, “The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-pinkvilla 


 

Radhika Apte Sacred Games Mrs Undercover Vikram Vedha Merry Christmas Forensic Adarsh Gourav Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 16:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya
Song Out! Check out this romantic track ‘Tum Se’ from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s strong chemistry
Rakesh Roshan
What! Bombay High Court orders fake CBI officers who duped Rakesh Roshan of Rs 50 Lakhs to return his money
Parineeti Chopra
Shocking! “You don’t know how to sing, please stop” netizens trolls actress Parineeti Chopra for her singing in a concert
Pragya Jaiswal
Hottie! Here’s a strong dose of smoking hot looks from Pragya Jaiswal's latest photo shoot that will make your day
Aarya
UPCOMING! From Aarya season 3: Antim Vaar to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, here’s a list of movies and OTT shows that will release this February
War
Must Read! The shoot of War 2 to begin from this date