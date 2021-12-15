OMG! Ajay Devgn shares glimpses of Bajirao Singham from Singham 3

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn recently completed three decades in Bollywood. The actor shared a picture on his social media platform with a cryptic note. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a police uniform.

Ajay Devgn gave a glimpse of his ‘Singham 3’ look by sharing a picture on social media with the badge 'Bajirao Singham'. He captioned the picture as “If you know, you know.” Soon the picture went viral and fans started making assumptions about his forthcoming film.

One of the social media users commented, “Singham 3 me akki sir ka bhi cameo hua to maja aayega helicopter se latakne wala lol...anyway all the best for singham.” Another person mentioned, “King Of Cops Singham's Return.” The third user commented, “All the best sir Akki Sir ka mass Level Entry Chaiye... Jaise sir ne aapko Sooryavanshi me diye the.”

Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the Indian Industry on November 22. On the occasion, Kajol shared her heartfelt post for the husband. She wrote “Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quite study dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking.”

The actor will be seen next in Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. After that, he will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football in Maidaan. He produced the film Velle which marked the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. The film also featured Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

