OMG! From Alia Bhatt to Apeksha Porwal: 5 actresses who have portrayed bold roles of sex slavery and prostitution in their projects

MUMBAI: From Alia Bhatt to Apeksha Porwal, here are the five actors who have portrayed powerful, intricate, and demanding characters, highlighting the grim truths endured by marginalised women in our society.

1. Apeksha Porwal - Slave Market (2024)

Apeksha Porwal features in "Slave Market" (2024), a series with English and Arabic dialogue set in the early 20th century. Porwal plays the part of an Indian princess who is abducted and sold as a sexual slave on a ship. The narrative follows Lavani’s descent into slavery, her battle to preserve her dignity, her chaotic romance with Deeb, and their attempts to break free. (Also Read: Imlie: Really! Agastya gets expensive sandals and clothes for imlie )

2. Alia Bhatt- Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

In the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt plays a young woman who, after being tricked and sold to a brothel, seizes control of her environment and uses her criminal connections to dominate it. This film is one of Bollywood's greatest hits, revolving around the life of Ganga, a young girl forced into a life of prostitution and criminal involvement.

3. Vidya Balan - Begum Jaan (2017)

In the 2017 film Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan portrays the lead character who operates a brothel sheltering girls who had to shoulder survival responsibilities after being disowned by their families. As political tensions escalate during the partition of India, Begum Jaan fights to preserve her waning business.

4. Monali Thakur- Lakshmi (2014)

444

Monali Thakur stars in Lakshmi (2014), a film based on true events about extraordinary bravery and indomitable courage. Kidnapped and forced into prostitution, 13-year-old Lakshmi endures unimaginable horrors and brutal treatment. With the support of other girls and her own resolve, she manages to survive till she's rescued in a police operation. Against all odds, Lakshmi displays courage when all others falter. Ignoring threats, coercion, and bribes, she testifies in court, ultimately jailing the traffickers in a precedent-setting case in India.

5. Kareena Kapoor - Chameli (2004) (Also Read: OMG! This actress who worked with Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, was forced into prostitution, lost all her money and died a painful death after contracting AIDS)

555

In Chameli (2004), Kareena Kapoor portrays a savvy prostitute who befriends a widower. The movie unfolds on a rainy night when an investment banker's vehicle breaks down in the red-light district, leading him to seek shelter and consequently, form a friendship with a prostitute.