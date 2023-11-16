OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals about the time she broke down when daughter Raha's picture went online in Kashmir

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha recently turned one. The couple has been very careful about not revealing Raha’s face and have also given their reasons behind this decision.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha recently turned one. The couple has been very careful about not revealing Raha’s face and have also given their reasons behind this decision. 

Alia, who recently appeared on the show Koffee with Karan along with Kareena Kapoor, has opened up about the one time when she just ‘broke down’ after seeing Raha’s picture on social media. The actor also revealed how Ranbir was supportive when she went back to shoot after giving birth to Raha.

On the show, host Karan Johar said, “I think she (Alia Bhatt) is very fiercely protective of her (Raha). Why is that?” Alia replied and said, “So actually, at that time I remember basically I felt like a picture came out of hers, and it was our schedule in Kashmir for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was a very, very difficult schedule for me because it was my first time shooting after giving birth. And no matter what anybody says, it takes really long for your body to bounce back.”

The actor said that she still feels like she is undergoing some changes and revealed how she was not sleeping at night on the sets of RARKPK in Kashmir. 

Alia said, “I was feeding. I was rushing in between shoots and stuff. So I remember calling up Ranbir and saying, ‘Listen I am really… I am finding it very difficult’. So he pushed his work. He said, ‘Do not worry. I am going to come pick her up. He said , ‘I am going to come pick her up. I am going to take her. I have pushed my work. She will be with me. And it was really relaxing for me.”

Explaining the reason behind why she got extremely upset after seeing Raha’s pictures online, Alia said, “So that guilt carried on. It was just one-and-a-half days later that I travelled back and I saw a photo, where the side of her face was kind of visible. And I just broke down. I realised I was not breaking down because I don’t want people to see her face. Honestly, when we are meeting people, Ranbir and I are constantly like, ‘Please give her your blessings. Raha do namaste’. We are proud of our baby.”

Alia added that she is very protective of her loved ones and added that she was just overwhelmed when this incident happened. She will next be seen in the film Jigra.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

