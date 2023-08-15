OMG! Anjali Anand reveals about having panic attacks during the auditions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, read more

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh changed the perspective of the so-called love story with the magic of Karan Johar's direction. The film garnered immense love, applause, and praise from fans as well as critics.

Also read - Shocking! The truth about the fees charged by 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is out, read to know more

Movie lovers are still rushing to the theaters to enjoy the warmth of the story of RRKPK. The way KJo directed the unique story of Rocky and Rani, opened a new era of love for the young lovers of today's generation.

Now in a recent interview, Anjali Anand who played the sister of Ranveer in the film shared her audition story and recalled having panic attacks.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali Anand said that when Shanoo Sharma, the casting director called her and informed her that she was being considered for the role, she felt "more than enough."

The actress said, “It was enough for me when Shanoo called me and said, ‘People have told Karan your name and I’ve shown him your photos on Instagram. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so bad at Instagram."

She further revealed that Shanoo Sharma sent her a scene of four lines and asked her to come for an audition as KJo wanted to see her perform.

Recalling her audition day for RRKPK, Anjali said, "On TV, I can do a scene of 15 pages in one take without hesitation, in full confidence. But here, for doing four lines, I was having panic attacks. I have taken 200 takes to do that and I’m not even joking. Because I was talking and there were tears falling out of my eyes that it was not going to happen. I already knew it was not going to happen before even trying for it and then it happened."

The actress further said that she became happy when she saw her last take. Anjali said, "I saw it and thought it was so good, it was so simple. What the hell did you do for the last 4 hours?”

Also read - Wow! Not only Ananya Panday, but 3 more cameos to look forward to in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28 and crossed the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office. It raked a collection of more than 200 crores globally.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





