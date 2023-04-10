OMG! Anushka Sharma's cryptic social media post fuels speculation amid second pregnancy rumours

Earlier, Anushka and Virat announced their impending firstborn's arrival on Instagram after she finished her second trimester. Later, they asked that the media never publish her pictures on their platforms, and as of this writing, they have not yet released a full-face official photograph of their daughter.
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Since the news of Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, she and Virat Kohli, have been in the news frequently. The Bollywood diva is in the second trimester of her pregnancy and is said to be expecting her second kid, according to a popular news portal. After some time, the pair apparently plans to make an official announcement, much like they did when their daughter Vamika Kohli was born for the first time.

(Also read: Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma and Viral Kohli expecting their second baby, read more)

Earlier, Anushka and Virat announced their impending firstborn's arrival on Instagram after she finished her second trimester. Later, they asked that the media never publish her pictures on their platforms, and as of this writing, they have not yet released a full-face official photograph of their daughter.

In the midst of the second pregnancy rumours, Anushka and Virat's most recent advertisement also caught everyone's attention. It was only natural for people to look to see if the actress was pregnant or not, and many people claimed to have seen the baby bump. Anushka, it appears, isn't pleased with the ongoing speculation about her personal life.

A few hours ago, Anushka shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram profile, which reads, "When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession."

A few days ago, it was announced that Virat had to return to Mumbai owing to a family issue, prompting fans to wonder how Anushka was doing.

Anushka Sharma is rumoured to be considering taking a significant vacation after the birth of her second child, as evidenced by an old interview of the diva that just appeared online in which she admitted to putting family and children before her career.

Since Anushka and Virat are the most adored and well-known couple in the entertainment industry, it makes sense that people would be interested in learning more about their personal lives.

(Also read: Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma and Viral Kohli expecting their second baby, read more)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Bollywood life

