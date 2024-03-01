OMG! Bollywood actress Anjali Patil falls prey to 'drugs in parcel' scam, Gets duped of Rs 5.79 Lakh

According to the reports, the scamster posed as a Mumbai police officer and claimed that drugs were found in the parcel in Taiwan. Based on Anjali's statement, a police case has been filed at the DN Nagar Police Station. Right now, the investigation is in progress.
Anjali Patil

MUMBAI : Anjali Patil, an actor who appeared in movies including ‘Kaala,’ starring Rajinikanth, ‘Mirzya,’ and ‘Newton’ lost an incredible amount of money to a computer scam. According to the reports, the scamster posed as a Mumbai police officer and claimed that drugs were found in the parcel in Taiwan. Based on Anjali's statement, a police case has been filed at the DN Nagar Police Station. Right now, the investigation is in progress.

(Also read: Anjali Patil: My character in 'My Client's Wife' is wickedly grey

Many celebrities have fallen prey to cyber fraud in the last few months. Anjali Patil recently lost a grand total in the well-known "drugs in parcel" scam.

Anjali, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, got a call from a man called Deepak Sharma. He added that he worked for DebEx Courier Company and that a package bearing her name contained drugs. Using her Aadhar card, the customs officers intercepted the parcel that was headed for Taiwan. She was additionally compelled to visit Mumbai Cyber Police by a fraudster.

Soon after, a man acting as Bannerjee, a cyber police officer in Mumbai, called her on Skype. According to the scamster, three bank accounts connected to her Aadhar card have been linked in a money laundering case. He asked for Rs 96,525 to cover the cost of the verification process.

Then, claiming that bank employees were involved in the fraud, he wanted Rs 4,83,291 from her. To end the matter and prevent filing a police report, Anjali decided to deposit the funds into a Punjab National Bank account.

She discovered, only a few days later, that she had been duped by a widely circulated fraud while speaking with her landlord.

(Also read: Introducing Anjali Patil...Prakash Jha's naxal firebrand

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- India Today

 

