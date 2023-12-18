OMG! Is Censor Board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar's job at risk over Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal? Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : Smita Vats Sharma has taken over as CEO of the Censor Board of Film Certification. Ravinder Bhakar was involved in scandals after Tamil actor Vishal charged him with corruption before the film "Mark Antony" was released.

According to a source who spoke with a popular news portal, Bhakar's dismissal may possibly have something to do with the recent hit movie "Animal," which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor.

The popular news portal reports that Ravinder Bhakar, the CEO of the Censor Board of Film Certification, has been let go from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Citing an insider, the report said, "Questions are being raised as to how a film so steeped in violence and abuse and so unapologetically misogynistic could be allowed a censor certificate."

"Animal breaks many guidelines of censorship. Giving an A certificate and not cutting those objectionable scenes of violence, especially against women, is now raging controversy in the nation and within the I&B ministry," the report continued.

The Tamil actor Vishal released a video earlier this year in which he claimed to have been scammed by the Mumbai CBFC office and that he had to pay a middleman Rs 6.5 lakhs to obtain the censor certificate for the dubbed version of his film Mark Anthony. On September 28, the movie was released in North India.

In addition, he insisted that he was left with no alternative but to proceed with the transactions and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra to take legal action against the culprits. About Animals Sandeep Reddy and Ranbir Kapoor, The most controversial movie of 2023 and the biggest blockbuster thus far is Vanga's Animal. The revenge drama has drawn criticism for elevating toxic masculinity, misogyny, and excessive violence.

