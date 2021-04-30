Omg! Did you know Dharmendra hasn’t met his wife Hema Malini for a year, read to know more

MUMBAI: The entire nation is battling with the COVID situation and many people are away from their loved owing to this pandemic.

Bollywood iconic couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini is also living separately owing to this tough situation and it’s been almost one year since the couple didn’t meet each other.

As soon as Covid-19 raised its ugly head, Dharamji locked himself away in his farmhouse outside Mumbai far away from the madding crowd of the city.

Hema Malini spoke to a leading entertainment portal and said that he is away and that’s the best thing as we all are concerned for his health as the entire nation is going through the worst crisis and everyone has to do big sacrifices, so health first and then we would meet each other.

Earlier this year Dharmendra had tweeted and said that "I recommend the vaccination to all, especially the elders. If we must stop this terrible virus, social distancing and vaccination are the only way out. I am very saddened to see people in Mumbai not wearing their masks, not following Covid guidelines. By pretending that the pandemic is gone,it won’t go away. We must continue to be very careful."

These are tough times and we hope that the virus disappears soon and life comes back to normal.

