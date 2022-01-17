OMG! Did you know Sidharth Malhotra was initially rejected for ‘Student of The Year’; here is the reason

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra, who won heart rights from his first movie Student of the Year, turns a year older today. Starting as an assistant director in Bollywood, did you know the 37-year-old’s first film was actually shelved? Well, we are here to tell you about it.

As per the actor’s confession in a past interview, he was all set to make his Bollywood debut soon after turning 20 but was kept waiting as the project never took off. In the same conversation, he also spoke about how and why he became an AD.

During a past interaction with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Sidharth Malhotra got candid about his first film being shelved. The Student of the Year actor said, “I came to Bombay when I was 20-21 years old. At that time, I was supposed to do a particular film with a different production house, different director.”

Sidharth Malhotra continued, “Unhone bulaya, casting kari, audition hua. Maine picture ki taiyaari kari, takreeban 6-8 mahine wait karta raha, picture kabhi shuru nahi hui (I was cast after being called in for an audition. I prepped for the film and waited for 6-8 months, but the project never took off). That director went on to make a film with another bigger actor, obviously so.”

Continuing further, Sidharth Malhotra said that he felt completely lost as he was young and had no contacts in Mumbai. Talking about switching then from being an aspiring actor to becoming an AD, the Shershaah actor added, “You start over again. You are trying to wonder how to learn and understand the business. Uss time pe yeh decision lena ya kisise sunna ki assistant direction koi cheez hoti hai, aadmi set pe aa sakta hai, seekh sakta hai (At that time, to become an assistant director and learn by being on a film set).”

He concluded, “I think a game-changer for me. I am very grateful to get an opportunity to be on set as an AD because that was the film school training that I never had.” We agree. Sid worked as an AD on Karan Johar for the 2010 film My Name Is Khan before debuting in Student of the Year (2012).

On the work front, the actor who was last seen playing Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah will soon feature n Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha

