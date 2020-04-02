OMG! Disha Patani has a new best friend

MUMBAI: Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by surprise. The actress unleashed a new side of hers, which had viewers glued to their screens. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all, and we all got to see an all-new, sizzling avatar of the diva. The actress is also well known for MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is known for her work-out videos on social media, through which she gives fitness goals to her fans and motivates them to stay healthy.

During the present lockdown, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst this, the actress introduced us to her new best friend.

Have a look.

Disha took to her Instagram handle to introduce us to her furry friend named Goku. Well, we must say that he looks adorable. Goku also shows off his huge paws in the next picture.

It sure looks like Disha is enjoying her quarantine period by spending quality time with him.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhu Deva and slated for an Eid 2020 release.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.