OMG! Disha Patani’s intense workout gives us major fitness goals during lockdown

MUMBAI: Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by surprise. The actress unleashed a new side of hers, which had viewers glued to their screens. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all, and we all got to see an all-new, sizzling avatar of the diva. The actress is also well known for MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is known for her work-out videos on social media, through which she gives fitness goals to her fans and motivates them to stay healthy.

And this time, she gives us all major fitness goals to follow during the lockdown and quarantine period.



In this picture shared by her fans on social media, we see the diva is performing hardcore exercises with ease.

This shows her love and passion for fitness.

Well, we would love to see more of the actress and her fitness pictures and videos.

On the work note, she will next be seen in Salman Khan Starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhu Deva and slated for an Eid 2020 release.

