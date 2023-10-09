OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says

MUMBAI: Esha Deol, who recently celebrated the special mention of her short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Awards in the Non-Feature Films category, has opened up about some career decisions that she regrets.

The actor, who boasts a career spanning more than two decades, is also known for her roles in Dhoom, LOC Kargil, No Entry and many more. During an interview, Esha shared that she regrets turning down roles in two iconic Bollywood movies.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha shared that she declined roles in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara and Rohit Shetty’s first Golmaal film.

She expressed her remorse and said, “I regret passing on Golmaal. If I name all the films that I passed on, people would want to throw a slipper at me. But honestly speaking the people who went on to do those films and those characters have done a fantastic job. I even rejected Omkara. I was asked for the role that Bipasha Basu ended up playing, but she was absolutely… she justified that role. I am glad she did it, she was so good.”

Both Omkara (2006) and Golmaal (2006) turned out to be massive blockbusters. While Omkara earned critical acclaim and performed well at the Indian box office, Golmaal spurred a successful franchise and became one of the biggest hits of 2006.

On the professional front, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, alongside Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

