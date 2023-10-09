OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says

Esha Deol, who recently celebrated the special mention of her short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Awards in the Non-Feature Films category, has opened up about some career decisions that she regrets.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Esha

MUMBAI: Esha Deol, who recently celebrated the special mention of her short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Awards in the Non-Feature Films category, has opened up about some career decisions that she regrets. 

Also read -Woah! Esha Deol expresses how difficult it was for her to watch certain scenes of Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The actor, who boasts a career spanning more than two decades, is also known for her roles in Dhoom, LOC Kargil, No Entry and many more. During an interview, Esha shared that she regrets turning down roles in two iconic Bollywood movies.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha shared that she declined roles in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara and Rohit Shetty’s first Golmaal film. 

She expressed her remorse and said, “I regret passing on Golmaal. If I name all the films that I passed on, people would want to throw a slipper at me. But honestly speaking the people who went on to do those films and those characters have done a fantastic job. I even rejected Omkara. I was asked for the role that Bipasha Basu ended up playing, but she was absolutely… she justified that role. I am glad she did it, she was so good.”

Both Omkara (2006) and Golmaal (2006) turned out to be massive blockbusters. While Omkara earned critical acclaim and performed well at the Indian box office, Golmaal spurred a successful franchise and became one of the biggest hits of 2006.

Also read - Woah! Esha Deol expresses her regret over turning down Omkara and Golmaal, read more

On the professional front, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, alongside Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Esha Deol Dhoom LOC Kargil No Entry Omkara Golmaal Bollywood Sunny Deol Dharmendra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW!Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film’s success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"
MUMBAI: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is smashing box office records. The cast and crew of Gadar 2...
What! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Secret love language is not ‘I love You’; find out what it is?
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif deliver massive relationship goals every time they collaborate. The couple...
Wow! Take a look at the star kids who are amazing photographers
MUMBAI: Star kids have been blessed with immense talent which has been passed down to them by their celebrity parents....
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive films made in Indian cinema
MUMBAI: Making films is not at all easy. The cost of making a particular film rises along with technology. High-budget...
Wow! Take a look at the Bollywood actresses flaunting their sexy backs while posing in ravishing outfits, take a look
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses have been blessed with perfect curves, hot bodies, and much more. These divas are the real...
OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says
MUMBAI: Esha Deol, who recently celebrated the special mention of her short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Awards in...
Recent Stories
Simrat
WOW!Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film’s success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Simrat
WOW!Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film’s success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"
Vicky
What! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Secret love language is not ‘I love You’; find out what it is?
Misha
Wow! Take a look at the star kids who are amazing photographers
Adipurush
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive films made in Indian cinema
Alia
Wow! Take a look at the Bollywood actresses flaunting their sexy backs while posing in ravishing outfits, take a look
Kajol
Wow! This is what Kajol would like to advice her 20-year old self, read more