OMG! Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video on rejecting films glorifying antagonists amid Animal controversy; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starring Ranbir Kapoor Social media users are criticizing Animal heavily for its toxic and misogynistic content. Despite being a hero, Ranbir portrays a toxic man with father issues. Shah Rukh Khan is now going viral for refusing to play the "bad guy" in movies.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying that he turned down a movie because the character it presented was based on a real-life person whom the audience shouldn't like. He said, “There were a couple of films that did very well at the box office and I was in them and then I realized I was playing a real-life character who may not be the person and I told the director that there is no way I’ll not make him likable. And I just feel that person should not be liked, it’s not something I should sell to the people. It’s okay being him, the film being about him but I shouldn’t glorify it. So I left the film last minute, it was a clear-cut decision in my head.”

He further added, “I know I’ll make him look attractive, I am not showing off but the way it was written, bad guys can be very attractive and I am honestly saying this, I can make bad guys very attractive because I think the extremely good guy and extremely bad guy both have something in common that is obsessiveness. So I have let go of the role.”



Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated in an interview that he would want to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, “We, as a team, watched Pathaan while shooting for Animal. I have also seen Jawaan. I will lap it up if I get a chance to work with him in the future.” Fans expressed through the video that SRK and Vanga might never collaborate.

Internet users also expressed their opinions about this. One of the comments, “This is the difference between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.” Another one commented, “King for a reason.” One person wrote, “I am grateful that he is my idol.”

Animal features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Mansi Taxak in important parts under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie garnered appreciation from certain sections of the public in addition to receiving criticism for its content. In just one week, the movie has made over Rs 500 crore at the box office, and it continues to do well.

Shah Rukh Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of Dunki, his upcoming movie that would be his first joint venture with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to open in theaters on December 22 and stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others in significant parts.

