OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside

MUMBAI:

Harnaaz recently got into a legal dispute with Upasana, who is the producer of her upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’. Upasana Singh is best known as Kapil Sharma’s ‘bua’ on Comedy Nights With Kapil. In her complaint, Upasana, who is a famous television and Pollywood (Punjabi Film Industry) face has claimed that Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is in breach of her contract.

Upasana has also claimed damages from Harnaaz and the case has been filed in a Chandigarh court through advocates Karan Sachdeva and Irvan Neet Kaur. Reportedly, after winning the Miss India pageant, Sandhu was signed as the lead artist of ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ and she entered into an agreement with Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP, owned by Upasana Singh. The actress told a portal that she had developed a close bond with Harnaaz and that she invested all her earnings in the film.

Upasana, who is deeply hurt by Harnaaz’s behavior, told Tribune India that Harnaaz wanted her first film as a producer in Punjabi because Punjabi is her mother tongue, but she now thinks that Punjabis are small people and that she thinks she is meant for Bollywood and Hollywood projects. A report in TOI stated that: The terms of the agreement included Harnaaz’s availability during the promotional period of the movie. However, allegedly Harnaaz has not fulfilled her obligations and commitments. The reports also suggest that she has ignored all communications from the production house and concerned stakeholders. Her absence from the promotional events has caused damage to the movie, as the distributors have left the film.

