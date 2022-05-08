OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu trolled as she backed out from Upasana Singh’s film; netizens call her ‘arrogant’

MUMBAI: It seems things are not fine between senior actress Upasana Singh and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu!

Harnaaz recently got into a legal dispute with Upasana, who is the producer of her upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’. Upasana Singh is best known as Kapil Sharma’s ‘bua’ on Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Harnaaz has been making headlines ever since Upasana claimed that she breached a contract by backing out from her Punjabi film after she won the beauty pageant. Upasana even filed a legal case against Harnaaz as the actress claimed that she has put all her hard-earned money to produce this film. And now in her latest media interaction, Upasana alleged that Harnaaz has changed and got attitude after she won the title of Miss Universe and she has ditched her last moment.

ALSO READ: Must read! Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gives a befitting reply to trolls, reveals she has Celiac disease

In a media interaction, she spoke in Punjabi language and claimed that Harnaaz left her shocked by leaving the Punjabi film 'Bai Ji Kuttenge'. She was quoted saying, "I gave her a chance when she wasn't a Miss Universe and struggling to get work. I gave my majority of life savings in this film and now she has backed out." Upasana even broke down while talking about how Harnaaz has changed as she did so much for her, from teaching her acting to letting her stay at her home in Mumbai. The actress even added that she signed the agreement where she was required to shoot for 25 days and she insisted on only giving 5 days, but she refused and asked her to talk to her team.

Post this statement of Upasana, social media users have been slamming Harnaaz and saying that she has become arrogant.

On the other hand, her fans have come in strong support of her and are saying that being Miss Universe she will be on a contract and that's the basis for anyone to understand. Take a look below.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu to grace Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE