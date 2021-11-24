OMG! This is how Nick Jonas REACTED when Priyanka Chopra made PREGNANCY announcement

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

The actress participated in her family show – The Jonas Brothers Family Roast – and left the famous brothers totally gobsmacked with her performance on the stage. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and features many big names including John Legend and Lilly Singh doing their bit to ‘roast the Jonas brothers. During a session, when Priyanka held the mic to do the needful, she made a ‘joke’ that gave a lot of stress to her husband, Nick Jonas, for a few seconds.

Quite subtly, The White Tiger actress told Nick ‘we are expecting’ that left Nick absolutely red-faced. The actor tried to troll Nick by making the big announcement. She said she and Nick are the only couple without babies in the family but they are soon going to welcome a child and that she was expecting. While Nick almost just stood up with a blank face, Priyanka instantly broke into laughter mentioning that it was a joke and one should have seen how Nick’s reaction. During her performance, Priyanka also mentioned the age gap between her and Nick and how they were mocked for the same during their wedding in 2018. She said, “Nick and I have a 10 year age gap, yes, we do. And there are many ’90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain them to him (sic).” The former Miss World then told the crowd that right after Nick taught her how to use TikTok, she taught him what a ‘successful acting career looks like’ and broke into laughter.

Earlier, Priyanka made headlines after she dropped her surnames ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her Twitter and Instagram bios. While there were rumours of a split between the couple, it is now believed that it was to promote the new Netflix show.

