OMG! Hrithik Roshan owns Holi songs like a boss, with two separate flavours!*

MUMBAI : Superstar Hrithik Roshan has treated his fans with another Holi song today titled 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from his upcoming film War and we are totally loving the grooves that the superstar has given us!

Interestingly, even in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan's recent blockbuster hit, there was a Holi song named 'Basanti No Dance' with a backdrop of colours, ushering in joy.

Both the songs have resonated well with the audience and Hrithik has treated his fans with two chartbusters with Holi as a central theme.

In 'Basanti No Dance', Hrithik is seen motivating and boosting his student's confidence at Holi celebration. While on the other hand, in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' the actor is seen showcasing his impeccable dance moves with ease and needless to say Hrithik stuns the viewers in his white outfit. The transformation is so visible where in both the songs- one has Hrithik dancing as a non-dancer essaying the character of a teacher and the most recent song launch where Hrithik has aced it, showing how he is hailed as the best of the best when it comes to dance.

With two back to back distinctive Holi songs, we can definitely deduce that Hrithik owns Holi songs like a boss this year.

Hrithik Roshan’s performance in Super 30 stole the hearts of the fans around the world where he imbibed the essence of Anand Kumar in the movie.

Fans are no only loving Hrithik’s transformation but also his hook step of the recently released song Ghungroo where the actor has treated the fans with yet another iconic dance step.

After delivering a massive hit with his most recent ‘Super 30’ Hrithik Roshan recently topped the `Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019`.

The actor will now be seen next in the upcoming action-thriller WAR, with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film is all set to release on 2nd October 2019.