OMG! Imtiaz Ali refutes rumours about the sequel of Jab We Met

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has revealed whether he will treat his audience and fans to the sequel of Jab We Met. Speaking with News18, Imtiaz said "it’s not happening" but at the same time added, "let’s see what happens". He also said that as of now he doesn't have a story to make a sequel of Jab We Met.
Imtiaz

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has revealed whether he will treat his audience and fans to the sequel of Jab We Met. Speaking with News18, Imtiaz said "it’s not happening" but at the same time added, "let’s see what happens". He also said that as of now he doesn't have a story to make a sequel of Jab We Met.

Also read -Imtiaz Ali talks about his frequent collaborators, imapct of his films, and more

In an interview with News18, Imtiaz talked about Jab We Met 2, “No, it’s not happening. I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.”

Imtiaz's remark comes after Jab We Met's lead actor Shahid Kapoor reacted to a comment about the film's sequel. Earlier, a fan had asked on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’ve noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?" Shahid had replied, “Smart Boy."

Released in 2007 the romantic comedy film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dhilin Mehta under his banner Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh among others.

In the same interview with News18, Imtiaz spoke about his next film. He said, “It’s coming pretty soon. I hope the audience likes it when they see it. Shooting for Chamkila felt like a very different experience as a filmmaker. It involved a lot of unlearning, which is why I felt very fresh while making it and I’m sure that the audience will also witness that once they watch it. Working on a story like Chamkila helped me reconnect with a different side of myself and in the process, I felt very invigorated and rejuvenated. I truly can’t wait for everyone to watch it."

Fans will see Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz's next film Chamkila. The film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. 

Also read - Exclusive! "I really wish to work with Imtiaz Ali someday" - Shreya Mehta

It is based on the true story of the legendary musician from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his music. He was assassinated at the age of 27. In the film, Diljit will play the titular role while Parineeti will be seen as his wife, Amarjot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Imtiaz Ali Jab We Met Shahid Kapoor Parineeti Chopra Diljit Dosanjh
