OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court

MUMBAI: Popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court in Chennai. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on her in connection with a petition filed by the employees of a movie theatre owned by her in Rayapeta, Chennai.

The cinema hall is run by Ram Kumar and Raja Babu, belonging to Chennai.

The problem started with the management failing to pay the ESI of the theatre employees and they moved the court.

The actress promised to pay the entire amount to the staff and appealed to the court to dismiss the case.

However, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation advocate objected to her appeal following which Jayapradad and three others connected with the case were sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

Similarly, they were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Credits - Deccan Chronicle





