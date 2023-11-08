OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court

The problem started with the management failing to pay the ESI of the theatre employees and they moved the court.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Jayaprada

MUMBAI: Popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court in Chennai. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on her in connection with a petition filed by the employees of a movie theatre owned by her in Rayapeta, Chennai.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Jayaprada to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

The cinema hall is run by Ram Kumar and Raja Babu, belonging to Chennai.

The problem started with the management failing to pay the ESI of the theatre employees and they moved the court.

The actress promised to pay the entire amount to the staff and appealed to the court to dismiss the case.

Also read - What! When Jeetendra locked Sridevi and Jaya Prada in a room to sought out their feud; read to know what happened when he opened the door an hour later

However, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation advocate objected to her appeal following which Jayapradad and three others connected with the case were sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

Similarly, they were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Deccan Chronicle 


    
 

Jayaprada Chennai Ram Kumar Raja Babu South Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court
MUMBAI: Popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court...
Exclusive! “Commando is always about celebrating our real Indian heroes” - Vipul Amrutlal Shah
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been contributing to Indian cinema over the time with his brilliant movies....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Shocking! Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are at loggerheads owing to who would be the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is in the finale week and the finale episode will take place on the 14th of August. Finally, the...
OMG! Fans have the funniest reactions and comments to Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s interview after a while! Check out the reactions!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Exclusive! Here is when Sunflower season 2 will be releasing
MUMBAI: The Zee5 series Sunflower is indeed one of the most loved series of all time, the show which had Sunil Grover...
Anupamaa: OMG! Dimpy asks for partition in the Shah house; Anupama sets the rules
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Jayaprada
OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court
Latest Video
Related Stories
Himika
Hotness alert! Here are times actress Himika Bose raised temperatures with her hot looks
Fardeen Khan
Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest
ESHA DEOL
Wow! Half sister Esha Deol and son Karan Deol have THIS to say to Sunny Deol after the release of Gadar 2, check it out
dream girl 2
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2
Anupam Kher
Must Read! Anupam Kher says, “In The Kashmir Files, I didn’t use my heart, I used my soul”
Jailer
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jailer box office collection: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer stays steady; Rajinikanth starrer takes a flying start