OMG! Judge Anurag Basu breaks silence on the 'inappropriate content' given out in Super Dancer 3, read more

After the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice against Sony Pictures Networks for airing ‘inappropriate content’ in an episode of television reality show Super Dancer 3, the show’s judge, Anurag Basu, has finally addressed the issue.
In a recent interview, the filmmaker expressed his understanding of the situation and emphasised that, as a parent himself, he empathised with the concerns raised.

Also read -Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to star Sara, Aditya, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta

He said he cannot defend this as he understands how embarrassing this was for the parents given he is also the father of two kids. He called Super Dancer a kids’ dance reality show, adding children often say things innocently. 

He said they shoot with them for hours, and they say so many things, which are sometimes not in anyone’s control. He said he should not have directed the conversation towards something that led the contestant to say things that embarrassed his parents.

Basu underscored the importance of drawing a line when asking questions to contestants and emphasised the need for caution while interacting with children. He said as judges, they had to exercise this responsibility and be cautious about the questions they ask. 

He expressed his determination to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. Basu clarified that his remarks were personal and that he was speaking in his capacity as a show judge, not on behalf of the channel. He felt responsible for clearing the air on the issue.

The show in question was aired in 2019 and was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The video from the show which went viral on social media, features a segment where a child contestant is asked ‘inappropriate and sexually explicit questions’ about his parents by the judges. 

Also read -Interesting! Anurag Basu reveals the one aspect that is integral to his film-writing process

In response to the NCPCR’s notice, the commission has demanded the channel to remove the content from all platforms immediately and sought an explanation for the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Anurag Basu Super Dancer Shilpa Shetty Geeta Kapur Television Sony TV TellyChakkar
