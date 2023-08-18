OMG! Kriti Kharbanda reveals about finding a hidden camera inside her room, more actresses speak up about the same

Actor Kriti Kharbanda has opened up about a ‘scary’ incident when she found a hidden camera in her hotel room. She mentioned that since she and her team make it a habit to check for such things, they discovered the camera.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Kriti Kharbanda

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Kharbanda has opened up about a ‘scary’ incident when she found a hidden camera in her hotel room. She mentioned that since she and her team make it a habit to check for such things, they discovered the camera. Kriti added that the person who hid the camera there wasn’t very skilled because of how it was positioned.

Also read - Pretty! Check out these beautiful looks of Kriti Kharbanda with no makeup

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Kriti said, “There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about.”

Dia Mirza, in an earlier interview with ETimes, had also opened up about taking precautions before checking into hotels. The actor had revealed that she became very careful after videos of actresses taking baths started circulating on the internet 10 years ago. Now, she has a rule when staying at hotels. She asks for her room when she arrives and checks for hidden cameras.

Anushka Sharma had also expressed anger when a video from her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia was leaked online. 

Also read - MUST READ! Kriti Kharbanda on dealing with challenges in her life

Taking to social media, Anushka wrote, “Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Kriti Kharbanda Dia Mirza Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Abhishek Malhan has been making some shocking revelations about the Bigg Boss house this season, check it out
MUMBAI: The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, started from the moment it was announced. This marked...
Titli: Oh No! Insecure Garv creates major trouble for Titli
MUMBAI: Star Plus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Wow! Nick Jonas reveals about his favourite Indian food, fans react
MUMBAI: Nicholas Jerry Jonas or popularly known as Nick Jonas is married to the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and they have...
Woah! Manish Wadhwa talks about how he was adviced to drop Gadar 2 because of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel
MUMBAI: Actor Manish Wadhwa, who played the villain in the blockbuster Gadar 2, has revealed that he was advised to...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Major Twist! Kunal and Vandana face off as neighbors
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
OMG! Kriti Kharbanda reveals about finding a hidden camera inside her room, more actresses speak up about the same
MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Kharbanda has opened up about a ‘scary’ incident when she found a hidden camera in her hotel room....
Recent Stories
Nick
Wow! Nick Jonas reveals about his favourite Indian food, fans react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nick
Wow! Nick Jonas reveals about his favourite Indian food, fans react
Manish Wadhwa
Woah! Manish Wadhwa talks about how he was adviced to drop Gadar 2 because of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel
Yami Gautam
Wow! Yami Gautam talks about playing 'meatier roles' and the love received from fans all over
DHARMENDRA
Must read! Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra was against her joining Bollywood at one point of time
Sushmita Sen
What! When Sushmita Sen opened up about her challenges of working with the Khans and being labeled as difficult to work with
Esha Deol
Really! When Esha Deol opened up about her ‘orthodox Punjabi’ dad Dharmendra not happy with her joining films