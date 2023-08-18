OMG! Kriti Kharbanda reveals about finding a hidden camera inside her room, more actresses speak up about the same

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Kharbanda has opened up about a ‘scary’ incident when she found a hidden camera in her hotel room. She mentioned that since she and her team make it a habit to check for such things, they discovered the camera. Kriti added that the person who hid the camera there wasn’t very skilled because of how it was positioned.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Kriti said, “There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about.”

Dia Mirza, in an earlier interview with ETimes, had also opened up about taking precautions before checking into hotels. The actor had revealed that she became very careful after videos of actresses taking baths started circulating on the internet 10 years ago. Now, she has a rule when staying at hotels. She asks for her room when she arrives and checks for hidden cameras.

Anushka Sharma had also expressed anger when a video from her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia was leaked online.

Taking to social media, Anushka wrote, “Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

