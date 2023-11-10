OMG! Musician Girish Vishwa narrates his horrific ordeal in Israel, “I could hear the noises of missiles and explosions”

After the Hamas community launched attacks on Israel, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people were injured, in one of the worst human tragedies ever.
Girish Vishwa

MUMBAI : Well known musician Girish Vishwa who recently returned back to Mumbai from Israel, narrated his horrifying experience in the war torn country of Israel. Amidst many civilians being injured and brutally murdered in cold-blood, Girish gave an account of what he went through in his hotel in Israel

Girish told a news portal, “We were a team of 10 people...We woke up to the noise of a massive blast at 6:30 a.m. The hotel siren was blaring. The hotel staff told us to head to the basement that had bunkers. We went inside the bunker but could hear the noises of missiles and explosions. Later we came out into the lobby and could see rockets in the air. It was a heart-rending scene…”

He added, “I thank the organisers, it is due to their courage we could come out of there...When we were en route (to the airport), we saw burnt vehicles, pits on roads and Police presence. All 10 of us returned home safely…”

