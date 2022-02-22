OMG! Netizens reveal Gangubai Kathiawadi spoiler

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali. The film stars Alia Bhatt as the titular character.

Days before its release, the audience has pointed out a spoiler in the trailer of the film.

Last week, the song Jab Saiyaan introduced Shantanu Maheshwari as Alia’s love interest. The romantic track was continued in the song Meri Jaan, which dropped on Monday. However, a Reddit user pointed out a scene from the trailer, which showed Shantanu’s character getting married to someone else, with Alia’s character Gangubai attending the wedding.

Have a look.

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi appeared to contain a spoiler. Fans were shocked by the revelation.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles with Ajay Devgn featuring in an extended cameo appearance in the film. The narrative walks through the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Credits: Hindustan Times



