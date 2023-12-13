OMG! Pia Bajpiee shares stalker's odd TEXT screenshot on social media; Seeks help from Mumbai Police and Cyber Crime after his home visit

She recently posted many messages tagging the Mumbai police and pleading for help from the cybercrime section. Somehow, a stalker named Noah Francis managed to get her home address, which resulted in a terrifying incident that which he came to her door.
MUMBAI: Social media is a potentially dangerous environment. A stalker can obtain someone's address in a matter of seconds and proceed to show up without permission, which is unethical. Similar risks are faced by both common people and superstars on social media, as 29-year-old actress Pia Bajpiee has discovered.

Also read: Lost actress Pia Bajpiee says, “My biggest issue is that my films didn’t get the release that they deserved” – Exclusive

She recently posted many messages tagging the Mumbai police and pleading for help from the cybercrime section. Somehow, a stalker named Noah Francis managed to get her home address, which resulted in a terrifying incident that which he came to her door. Pia has already released screenshots of the communications and meet requests from the stalker.

She shared the social media account screenshot and wrote that he had been stalking her for a long time. She wrote, “He is @noah.francis.75 stalking me since long..got my add from somewhere and ended up at my door. I told him to stay away and not to stalk. Warned him that if he does the same thing again then I will complain to @mumbaipolice but he took it lightly @mumbaipolice @cybercrimes.cyberabad can you plz look into this? I have lots of messages like this from him. I don’t want idiot stalkers around me, not good…DECEMBER 2023”

She also shared the screenshot of texts from that person. She also added a note, “THE FACEBOOK DIARY @noah.francis.75 ..dude I don’t like ppl ending up at my door just like that and following me like this. I warned you so many times.”

She recently posted messages tagging the Mumbai police and pleading for help from the cybercrime section. She wrote a note which reads, “All the dumb As& people who are telling me that I should have blocked him then posting here. Hey educated unbelievers blocking someone on social media doesn't stop them to coming your house. She had come home and her love did not stop even after that. Many people have character certificates in my DM, so I am not clever.. Make someone Hindi, you will understand the post. Now crying.”

Also read: Pia Bajpiee looks stunning, to say the least in her latest photoshoot and the fans are absolutely loving it

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly

About Author

