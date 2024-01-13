OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”

Radhika Apte

MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Apte has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry. From Sacred Games to Mrs Undercover, her talent has been unmissable.

Also Read-Must read! Radhika Apte to lead Tisca Chopra's first feature directorial instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Unfortunately, the Adhadhun actress went through a harrowing experience recently at the airport. The actress who was supposed to fly out of the city was stuck in the aerobridge with many passengers. The actress said that the staff did not give any information or intimation on why they were locked inside the aerobridge for over an hour.

Radhika’s post read, “Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT!” She further said, “The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.”

Also Read-Exclusive! "The more I come to know about his culture I learn more about mine" Radhika Apte on cultural differences with her husband Benedict

She further added, “I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside  AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm  all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

