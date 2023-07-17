OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more

MUMBAI: Rahul Roy, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently recalled how he landed the role in the film. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Roy said that his mother, who was a writer, had asked Mahesh Bhatt to cast him in the film.

Roy said that he met Bhatt for the first time at his office in Juhu. "I didn't know anyone from the film industry," Roy said. "Within 4 to 6 minutes of our first meeting, he told me I would be doing the film."

He recalled that after Aashiqui's release, Mahesh and Mukesh accompanied him to Metro Cinema. Outside, people cheered for him. He didn't have bodyguards then. Inside the theatre, people threw coins when his character was introduced with the song ‘Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise.’ He called Mr. Mahesh and expressed his gratitude.

Roy said that after the release of Aashiqui, he was flooded with offers from filmmakers. He said that he signed 47 films within 11 days. Roy also revealed that his paycheck for Aashiqui was Rs 30,000.

For the unversed, Aashiqui was a landmark film in Indian cinema. It was a rare film to successfully blend the genres of romance and music, and it helped launch the careers of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

Speaking of Roy, his brain stroke in 2020 was a major setback for him. But, he is currently recovering and back to work.

