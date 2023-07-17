OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more

Rahul Roy, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently recalled how he landed the role in the film. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Roy said that his mother, who was a writer, had asked Mahesh Bhatt to cast him in the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Rahul Roy

MUMBAI: Rahul Roy, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently recalled how he landed the role in the film. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Roy said that his mother, who was a writer, had asked Mahesh Bhatt to cast him in the film.

Also read - Rahul Roy: 'My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely'

Roy said that he met Bhatt for the first time at his office in Juhu. "I didn't know anyone from the film industry," Roy said. "Within 4 to 6 minutes of our first meeting, he told me I would be doing the film."

He recalled that after Aashiqui's release, Mahesh and Mukesh accompanied him to Metro Cinema. Outside, people cheered for him. He didn't have bodyguards then. Inside the theatre, people threw coins when his character was introduced with the song ‘Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise.’ He called Mr. Mahesh and expressed his gratitude. 

Roy said that after the release of Aashiqui, he was flooded with offers from filmmakers. He said that he signed 47 films within 11 days. Roy also revealed that his paycheck for Aashiqui was Rs 30,000.

For the unversed, Aashiqui was a landmark film in Indian cinema. It was a rare film to successfully blend the genres of romance and music, and it helped launch the careers of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. 

Also read - Rahul Roy responding to treatment, recovering

Speaking of Roy, his brain stroke in 2020 was a major setback for him. But, he is currently recovering and back to work.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama 

Rahul Roy Anu Aggarwal Aashiqui Mahesh Bhatt Bollywood Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Assault! Anupama witnesses Adhik manhandling Pakhi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha and Adhik feel scared as Anupama is back to take over the Kapadia House
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
MUMBAI: Sridevi is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Bollywood for more than 4 decades she has...
Wow! This actress was the first to charge Rs 1 crore and its not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses have been entertaining audiences for many years. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhimanyu notices Abhir crying in his room
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Muskaan gets yelled at for Akshara’s mistake, Abhinav feels helpless
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Sridevi
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sridevi
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor
Wow! This actress was the first to charge Rs 1 crore and its not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Alia Bhatt
Bawaal
Must Read! Upcoming new movies this week: Bawaal, Trial Period and more
KAJOL
Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began after a photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani, read on to know more