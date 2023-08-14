OMG! Sameera Reddy reveals her industry friends ghosted her when she wanted to make a comeback

MUMBAI: Sameera Reddy who was once a top actress in Bollywood took a backseat from acting to focus on her marriage and kids. However she recently made a comeback but not in films but on social media where she advocated accepting one’s body and mental strength. The Race actress has opened up about the struggles she went through making a comeback.

Sameera said, “When I decided to come back and speak again, I was already very late to the Instagram space. I was appalled because exactly what I was trying to combat was what was happening. Everything was about ‘the grass is so green and beautiful.’ It was all about the best angles and filters. I was very uncomfortable.”

She further added, “Secondly, I did not know how to go out there and start.” She also mentioned that she went up to some actors and media agencies, asking for advice on how to begin.”

Sameera added, “I knew I couldn’t come back and lie. I wanted to express that I experience anxiety attacks and struggle to cope with them. I find myself crying every week, questioning if I’m an imposter. I wonder about my body image, whether I’m truly fat or thin. I simply wanted to streamline and convey that this is who I am, having both good days and really tough ones.”

