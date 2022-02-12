OMG! Sameera Reddy’s Transformation will shock you! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: Sameera Reddy is a former Indian actress who primarily worked in Hindi films, in addition to Tamil and Telugu language films. Reddy made her film debut with the 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Sameera did a lot of her prominent work in the early 2000s and was quite for her chemistry with Emran Hashmi and the role in Race opposite Anil Kapoor.

Sameera Reddy came to Instagram to discuss her health journey, revealing that she had shed 11 kilograms in the last year. Sameera, though, is more pleased with her enhanced energy level than with her weight loss. The star posted a 'Before and After' photo of herself on Instagram, detailing her change.

Sameera stated in the caption of the post that she prioritizes her health over her weight loss. She also made a list of the items that aided her in her quest for a healthy body. "I started taking my fitness seriously a year ago, when I was 92 kgs," she wrote. I now weigh 81 kilograms. However, I usually emphasize that the weight loss has resulted in an increase in my energy and agility." Look at the picture here:

Intermittent fasting, playing a sport, and keeping happy was also mentioned by the actor-turned-influencer as things that helped her. "What has aided me?" she wrote. I have a tendency to lose attention, but because I am aware of this, I quickly regain it. I've found that intermittent fasting has helped me overcome my late-night snacking problem.

Select a sport. It makes exercising more enjoyable by partnering with a friend who checks up on your progress once a week and setting realistic goals. Don't expect to lose weight right away. Finally, don't despise yourself. Nothing or no one is worth that amount of anxiety."

"Thank you for being my fitness friend this past year," the 43-year-old actress finished her tweet, promising to keep up her workout routine. #fitnessfriday #fitnessmotivation "I am looking ahead with full commitment to continue forward and keep this continuing with you."

Sameera Reddy's tweet received a lot of positive feedback from industry friends and colleagues. "Way to go Sam!" wrote actor Gul Panag on the post. "Proud of you," Dolly Singh wrote. Saba Pataudi described her as an inspiration, saying, "Inspiration to me."

Sameera has previously discussed her weight loss regimen in an interview with indianexpress.com. "What really worked for us was that it was almost like we were reporting to each other every Friday," she explained. Everyone, including myself, was held accountable. And I'm quite forthright about it. As a result, many people are terrified when confronted with a weight loss regimen. They believe they are unable to keep up. But the truth is that I'm struggling to keep up. Falling off the track and then getting back on is a reality. Talking about it is healing."

Sameera’s journey is definitely an inspiration to her fans.

