OMG! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan co-star Shikha Malhotra opens up on her battle with brain stroke paralysis: “gained lot of weight taking steroids”

MUMBAI :There are very few who can boast of working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Shikha Malhotra is one of them. The actress won a lot of hearts with her performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan. not just this but Shikha also made headlines for turning a nurse during covid in 2020.

Also Read-Covid warrior actress Shikha Malhotra shares health update after contracting virus

Sadly, Shikha had another storm coming to her life, which was a brain stroke. Shikha who helped many people during the Covid pandemic was hit by the virus herself and suffered a brain stroke soon after. Her right side was paralyzed as a result. The actor said in a recent interview that she “could not even think of getting back to my acting profession”. Shikha also mentioned that she gained a lot of weight because she had to take steroids for recovery. After 2 years of recovery she is now all set to get back.

Shikha shared some pictures in a bikini with the paps and spoke about how her transformation was about “life and death”

Also Read-Shikha Malhotra suffers paralysis after stroke, hospitalised

On the work front, Shikha was seen in SRK’s Fan and Running Shaadi. She was also a part of the Rajasthani film Kaanchli: Life In a Slough starring Sanjay Mishra.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye