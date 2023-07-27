OMG! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan co-star Shikha Malhotra opens up on her battle with brain stroke paralysis: “gained lot of weight taking steroids”

Shikha Malhotra

MUMBAI :There are very few who can boast of working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Shikha Malhotra is one of them. The actress won a lot of hearts with her performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan. not just this but Shikha also made headlines for turning a nurse during covid in 2020.

Sadly, Shikha had another storm coming to her life, which was a brain stroke. Shikha who helped many people during the Covid pandemic was hit by the virus herself and suffered a brain stroke soon after. Her right side was paralyzed as a result. The actor said in a recent interview that she “could not even think of getting back to my acting profession”. Shikha also mentioned that she gained a lot of weight because she had to take steroids for recovery. After 2 years of recovery she is now all set to get back. 

Shikha shared some pictures in a bikini with the paps and spoke about how her transformation was about “life and death”

On the work front, Shikha was seen in SRK’s Fan and Running Shaadi. She was also a part of the Rajasthani film Kaanchli: Life In a Slough  starring Sanjay Mishra. 

