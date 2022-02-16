OMG! Shruti Haasan gives out her personal phone number

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan is an actress and playback singer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi language films. Born in the Haasan family, she is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur.

She answered the most googled questions about her in a new interview. She fielded several questions about herself. On being asked about her personal phone number, she gave a cheeky reply: "I have answered this before, my phone number is 100" (police helpline number).

Shruti was also asked about her relationship status, to which she replied, “Oh, come on! Don’t fake it. I know what the next question is: ‘Who is Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?’ Because I have googled this and I have died laughing because there are a whole string of questions that come associated with Santanu that are really, really hilarious. So, yeah, I am dating.”

On the professional front, Shruti is gearing up to make her digital debut with Bestseller. The show also stars Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

After the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, the actress is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar. The pan-India project is being directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.



She has also joined NBK's untitled film being helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Billed to be a mass and commercial film, Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. S Thaman scores music.

