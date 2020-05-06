OMG! Shruti Haasan is injured

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan impressed the audience in the film Hey Ram. She is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years.

Recently, the actress was seen spending quality time with her best friend, who is none other than a pet cat named Claraben.

Now, Shruti has shared a post where we see that she been scratched by Clara.

Sharing this picture on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, 'Thanks Clara'.

Well, it is sad that she has been hurt by her pet, but we do wish to see both of them in more loving videos.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in South projects Krack and Laabam.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.