OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry

MUMBAI: Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol had twelve flops. In fact, very few films of Deol have worked at the box office in recent times. Among the few that actually worked after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2021 are Indian, Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues puts the limelight back on Sunny’s career. The insane box office figures have ended all the epitaphic declarations about Deol’s career.

There had come a time when no A-list heroine was willing to work with Sunny Deol, and he had to find new inexperienced co-stars.

In 2013, Sunny Deol had shocked with his honesty regarding compatible co-stars. “I’ve had problems with established heroines. For reasons best known to them, they don’t want to work with me. It’s a fact. The top heroines turn me down whenever I ask them to work with me. They want to work with Shah Rukh, Salman and Hrithik. So it’s fine. I search for new heroines, like Urvashi Rautela. These girls do not ration dates. While working on a film, I don’t have to deal with my heroine’s tantrums when she’s a newcomer. Now if you give an A-lister co-star, I won’t be able to work with her. Mujhse unke nakhre nahin bardaasht honge. Also, I get a chance to give new talent to the film industry. So yeah, I’ll be seen with new co-stars in the future. There are lots of new talented, and pretty girls in the industry. And trust me, these new girls won’t look mismatched with me. I am open to adapting myself to the changes around me.”

Looking back at those days in the wilderness, Sunny Deol is disarming in his leniency. He said, “There were so many new actors and directors who were launched by us. So many of today’s top names started their careers in our home productions. They quickly left us. I hold no grudges against any of them. I’ve moved on. I forgive all those who wrote me off.”

