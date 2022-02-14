OMG! Sussanne Khan has this to say about Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are divorced but still share a cordial relationship. They are each other's cheerleaders and co-parent their kids.

Sussanne is said to be dating Arsalan Goni, while Hrithik is rumoured to be in a relationship with Saba Azad.

Last night, Saba, who is a part of an electronic music band called Madboy/Mink with Imaad Shah, performed at Juhu.

Sussanne, who attended the event was all praise for Saba. She took to social media and wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are Super coool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink."

Saba shared it on her Insta stories and replied, "Thanks my suzie so so happy you were there last night."

Have a look.

Saba was in a relationship with Imaad for seven years. A source said that they parted ways in 2020.

On the professional front, Saba made her Bollywood debut with Dil Kabaddi in 2008 and went on to feature in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011. The actress receny featured in Rocket Boys.

Credits: TOI