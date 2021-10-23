OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia takes the legal route against MasterChef Telugu

MUMBAI: In August, Tamannaah Bhatia was announced as the host of the Telugu version of the MasterChef series. It went on air on August 27 and was judged by Hyderabad chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padala as judges. The actress is a self-confessed fan of the series and had even expressed her excitement over getting to host the show, which was also her TV debut.

But according to the latest news, it seems like not all is well between the makers and the host. Tamannaah has decided to take the legal route after the makers cut off all communication with her.

The actress's lawyer informs, "Due to the non-payment of dues on MasterChef Telugu and unprofessional conduct by the production house Innovative Film Academy, Tamannaah Bhatia is being forced to take legal action. Despite the continuous non-payment and unprofessional approach, she cancelled other commitments and was determined to complete the entire project. However, since the production house has overnight stopped communication with her, she is now forced to consider filing a legal suit against them."

The makers had roped in Anasuya Bharadwaj to replace Tamannaah Bhatia as the host.

