OMG! Tiger Shroff in the remake of Matrix?

MUMBAI: Jackie Shroff, who has had a career spanning over four decades, has appeared in over 200 films. The actor, who is fondly called Jaggu dada by his fans, has often been labelled as the 'cool dude of Bollywood'.

His son Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti. In his first movie itself, the actor showed a lot of potential and thus garnered love and appreciation from the audiences.

Subsequently, he started being known for his flawless and daredevil action sequences, and his hard work and dedication was clearly seen on the screen.

Moreover, Tiger is a great dancer. His fans go gaga over his dance moves, and many call him the Michael Jackson of Bollywood.

During the present lockdown, all of us, including celebrities, are practicing social distancing and self-isolation. The actor watched Hollywood’s hit movie franchise Matrix, which has 3 parts.

He then felt really motivated and inspired to do some action. Now, he has posted a video where we see him performing the same action sequences from film.

Have a look.

This is an amazing tribute to Hollywood’s cult classic Matrix, and the actor has performed all the stunts flawlessly. Well, we would love to see Tiger doing the Bollywood remake of Matrix.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Bollywood updates.