OMG! Varun Dhawan makes an unbelievable promise to Manoj Pahwa

Varun Dhawan recentlu celebrated his 35th birthday and was flooded with wishes from all quarters. Karan Johar got the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo cast to wish him in a video, while other actors like Samantha Akkineni and Arjun Kapoor took to their social media handles and wished him a happy birthday.
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan recentlu celebrated his 35th birthday and was flooded with wishes from all quarters. Karan Johar got the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo cast to wish him in a video, while other actors like Samantha Akkineni and Arjun Kapoor took to their social media handles and wished him a happy birthday. Varun also shared a photo from the sets of Bawaal and wrote, “It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working.”

Now, he has shared a video on his Instagram Stories. The clip which was recorded by Varun, featured actor Manoj Pahwa telling him about his gym routine. Varun later promises Manoj that he will help him lose weight in 10 days.

In the video, Varun asks him, “How much did you do right now?” Manoj replies, “40 minutes.” Varun says, “Kar toh rahe ho, roz.” Manoj tells him that he works out 5 days a week. Varun asks, “Toh phir?” referring to why he hasn't lost weight as yet. Manoj laughs and Varun then asks him about his diet plan. Manoj answers that he eats fruits for breakfast, to which the actor replies, “Fruits main nahin manta.” Varun later says, “Next 10 din mein, main aapko weight loss karane wala hoon.”

Have a look.

Varun has often spoken about the importance of his workout routine in various interviews. He said, “I workout every day no matter how tired you are. I also try and get a good massage, a sports massage. Because, it’s very important for the mind to be healthy if you have to function. If your mind is messed up, it shows on your full body. Keep your mind cool, and let the heat show in your workout.”

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1, in which he played the role of Raju Coolie. Last year, he revealed the poster of his next film Bhediya, on social media.

The first look of Varun's Bawaal was revealed recently. The film is being directed by Dangal and Chhichhore’s Nitesh Tiwari and Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead. Bawaal is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times

