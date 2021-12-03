OMG! Vidyut Jammwal wants this gift from his fans on his birthday!

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jamwal is very popular for his action scenes and dare-devil stunts. He is also a fitness enthusiast. He has a huge fan following on social media platforms where he has been sharing very interesting videos about his workouts. As the star would be celebrating his birthday on 10th December, he has made a special request for his fans.

Vidyut shared a video on his social media page, where he was seen driving his car and making a special request for his fans. The actor said, every year and including this year, has been getting lots of messages and gifts for his birthday. But this year, the star wanted something different for himself.

He requested his fans to at least plant five saplings on his birthday. Take pictures or videos of it and send them to him. It will be the best gift ever for him. He captioned the video as ‘This gift will make my birthday special’.

On the work front, Vidyut was last seen in the web series Sanak where his character name was Vivaan Ahuja. He is currently shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 and IB71. He has also appeared on the music video Gal Ban Gayi which was sung by Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Meet Bros, and Sukhbir. He has also been featured on the list of Most Desirable Men by The Times Of India and Best Bodies by Men’s Health Magazine India.

