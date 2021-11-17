OMG! Vir Das lands in legal trouble for allegedly insulting India

MUMBAI: Vir Das landed in trouble after a video edited from his performance in the US went viral on social media. Netizens lashed out at him for insulting India in the video, wherein he allegedly stated that he comes from two Indias, one where Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night.

A complaint has been filed against the actor at Tilak Marg Police Station for allegedly using derogatory language during the event. Kangana Ranaut had also slammed Vir Das.

She wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

The comedian has issued a clarification by saying, “There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has a light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for the country we all love, believe in and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT'S the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

Have a look.

Delhi: Complaint received against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against the nation during an event in US.



(Photo courtesy: Vir Das' Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/KfTeH08oX9 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Credits: TOI