OMG! When Anushka Sharma called Ranveer Singh a dirty boy

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two never fail to set major relationship goals.

The adorable duo, who had dated each other for a couple of years, had tied the knot in December 2017. Interestingly, the news of their hush-hush wedding had come as a surprise for their massive fan following. While there were speculations about their wedding for a while, Anushka and Virat made sure to keep their destination wedding under the wraps and shared the big news after they took their nuptial vows. The two are now not only happily married but are also blessed with a daughter.

Also read:Virat, Anushka's cute breakfast pic with daughter Vamika

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is married to Deepika Padukon and they also set major relationship goals. Be it offline or online, the duo’s social media PDAs are too cute for words.

Talking about Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, they worked in films like Band Baajaa Baaraat and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. There were even rumours about them dating.

Interestingly, Anushka Sharma had once called Ranveer Singh a dirty boy. The two appeared on Karan Johar's chat show. Ranveer jokingly hinted at ‘pinching Anushka's a**’, and the actress gave him a whack for that, she then jokingly said during the show, ‘You know why I wouldn't date him. He's a dirty boy.’

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Also read: Deepika, in a PDA moment, shares pic of Ranveer's 'early morning look'

Credit: India Today