OMG! When Anushka Sharma clarified rumours of her and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cold War’; Says ‘I have no problems with Deepika or …..’

Anushka debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, while Deepika made her acting debut opposite the actor in Om Shanti Om in 2007. Both actresses haven't looked back since, and today they are among the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood.
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI :Despite their lack of close friendship in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have always been very complimentary of one another. Anushka debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, while Deepika made her acting debut opposite the actor in Om Shanti Om in 2007. Both actresses haven't looked back since, and today they are among the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood.

However, at the very outset of their professional careers, there were rumors of an alleged "cold war" between the two. Anushka put a stop to all the rumors surrounding her relationship with Deepika in a 2013 interview.

“I have no problems with Deepika or anyone,” Anushka said regarding the believed "cold war" she reportedly had with Deepika.  She added, “I am here to work and not indulge into fights. I am happy with what I am doing and she would happy with her life. And all reports around us are false. It’s all like a dominos effect; just to cook up a story… there will be a series of lies to gossip about me. So basically its wrong the way women are perceived in this industry.”

Anushka had also attended the Mumbai wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018. She was among the first Bollywood stars to wish Ranveer and Deepika a happy marriage.

Ranveer had also expressed gratitude to Anushka for attending his wedding reception. Ranveer previously mentioned in an interview, “It was very warm. It was really lovely. But for me it was very significant and very special that Anushka came.”

