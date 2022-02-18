OMG! When Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a surprising revelation about joining the gym, and it has a Naga Chaitanya connection

MUMBAI: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation was one of the most heartbreaking things from the last year. The couple seemed deeply in love. Fans used to drool over their lovely pictures from exotic locations and random outings. Ever since they announced the separation news, fans are reminiscing about their special moments by digging up their old videos.

Samantha often used to share mushy posts for the actor while they were together.

Samantha, while conducting an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram, had revealed a secret about her love story with Naga. When a fan asked her about her attachment to fitness, the diva replied that she went to the gym to 'check out' Naga Chaitanya.

"I will tell you a big secret. So, you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay, because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too," she said.

Have a look.

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The much-awaited film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara is slated to arrive in the cinema halls on April 28, 2022.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he was recently seen in Bangarraju, a supernatural movie co-starring Nagarjuna. The actor will make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

