OMG! This is why Karan Johar is fed up and exasperated

MUMBAI: Karan Johar was a part of Producers Adda 2021. It hosted by Film Companion. Along with Zoya Akhtar, Nikkhil Advani, Reema Kagti, and Sameer Nair, the filmmaker addressed the topic of remuneration in the film industry. During the conversation, he said that he is fed up of newer actors charging a hefty amount as remuneration. He expressed his exasperation at actors hiking their fee even when the film industry is going through a recovery phase post heavy losses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Karan said, "I am so fed up. I have seen prices of actors rise through the worst period of cinema for no reason. They hadn't had a release, their last release was a failure, their films have not taken off, and yet they are just [rising their prices] because they are riding on the digital money. They have gone beyond deluded. And we all have to just suck it up and work with them because this is what we do." He continued, "They don't understand. Because in the climate that we are in, nobody is taking theatrical backends. You are taking a percentage of profit instead, which you can offer as well. Striking those deals with megastars make sense. What I am not understanding is that there is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. But instantly, you hear [them asking for] 25-35 crores. What are these numbers?"

The producer said that he would rather pay the members of the technical team more. There are certain editors, writers, cinematographers, and lead technicians who have upped their numbers. He said that if they are delivering, they must be paid.

KJo has returned to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Credits: Filmi Beat