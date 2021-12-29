OMG: You will be DUMBFOUNDED to find out the COST of Malika Arora’s outfit which she carried at Karishma Kapoor’s Christmas party!

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Christmas Evening, made a jaw-dropping entry at a dinner party which was hosted by fellow actress Karisma Kapoor at her place. The India’s Best Dancer judge was accompanied by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

At Karisma Kapoor‘s party Malaika Arora donned a s*xy velvet green Gucci outfit. To complete her mind-boggling outfit, she accessorized it with a Judith Leiber bag! Now talking about the price the dress alone costs approximately 2.45 lakhs and the bag comes to a cost of 1.30 lakhs. So Malaika’s entire outfit comes to a grand total of 3.45 lakhs rupees.

Meanwhile, it was also noticed that the actress while arriving for the party, tripped on the tile floor while getting out of the car. The actress was wearing long heels along with the dress which might have been the reason for her to trip.

The diva made her name for her self appearing in prominent roles for movies like Kaante and EMI. The actress also had a special appearance in Housefull playing the role of Pooja. Apart from acting, as a dancer, she is known for her performances in, famous songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others.

