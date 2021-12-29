OMG: You will be SURPRISED to know who Elli AvRam will ring her New Year’s Eve with!

MUMBAI: Elli AvRam shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and there has been no stopping for her ever since.

With New Year Eve around the corner, everyone is making plans to celebrate the same. Elli too seems to have some plans and according to media reports, will ring in 2022 in Mumbai at home with her little cat Charles.

(Also Read: These foreign celebs featured in Bigg Boss)

For someone who enjoys travel, the pandemic has changed that for Elli AvrRam. She says, I love travelling, but the last two years have made me such a gharwali that I love being at home, dancing, writing, and spending time with myself and Charles babu (her cat, Charles).” How would you describe 2021 in one word, if she had to, we ask? “Creative!” she says, adding, “Among the biggest blessings are that I got to work with the biggest superstars and I won Best Actress at Stockholm film city festival for my performance in a Swedish short film.”

She’s got a few things on her wish-list for 2022. She says, “I want to complete my three films and two new ones on a happy note, making sure I’ve created magical joyful moments. I also want to express and share my other creative or artistic sides, that I’ve been shy about expressing, but let that a surprise!” And if she had one wish for the new year, what would that be? She adds, “That the virus woes come to an end, and humanity comes together as one, once and for all.”

(Also Read: Elli AvRam: I'm glad seeing other foreigners doing well in Indian films)

CREDIT: TOI