One month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ankita Lokhande makes a social media post for the first time remembering the 'child of god'

MUMBAI: June 14, 2020 - the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death shook one and all. The Kai Po Che actor reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan and took his own life. He did not leave behind a suicide note, creating a mystery as to why he took such a drastic step. Among all, it was his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who appeared to be devastated the most. She visited his home in Bandra where he took his life to meet his family and appeared to be deeply affected. She went off social media as her last post made was on June 13. Now, after one month of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ankita has resumed social media.

The Manikarnika actress made her first post that appeared to be dedicated to almighty and SSR. She posted a picture of a Diya lit in front of the idols of several Gods and in the caption, she wrote, "CHILD Of GOD." Ankita's fans are sending in all the love and prayers for her. They are asking her to stay strong in tough times.

Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for several years and were going to settle in matrimony too. It was on the sets of their serial Pavitra Rishta that cupid struck between the two. However, destiny had something planned. They parted ways and moved on with their respective lives.

