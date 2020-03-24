News

One year on, Radhika Madan fondly looks back at 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: The action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" was released a year ago on this day. Although the film failed to create much of a ripple at the box-office, it has been accepted as a cult flick by the niche audience.

Radhika Madan, who has been impressing Bollywood buffs with her recent outing "Angrezi Medium", was the heroine of "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota". She was paired opposite debutant actor Abhimanyu Dassani, son of "Maine Pyar Kiya" heroine Bhagyashree.

A year down the line, Radhika got nostalgic recalling the Vasan Bala-directed film. "I feel extremely happy today as 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' completes a year. This film is always special for me because it helped me push my boundaries and perform action sequences that I couldn't have imagined. There are so many fond memories. This was the film that really changed my foundation. I had grown up watching films where hair and sarees flew, but Vasan sir made me understand that in the end it is just going to be my craft that will sustain. After 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', I have started looking on to projects with a different outlook," she said.

SOURCE: IANS

 

Tags Bollywood Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Angrezi Medium Abhimanyu Dassani Bhagyashree TellyChakkar

